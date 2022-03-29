Three test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Representative image | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

March 29, 2022 21:05 IST

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 0.2%.

Coimbatore district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to the Health Department, five persons recovered from the disease and the district had 26 active cases on Tuesday. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 0.2% on Monday when the Department tested 1,167 swab samples and two results returned positive.