ADVERTISEMENT

Three sand smugglers arrested for trying to run down police officer in Namakkal

March 12, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Namakkal

Police said the sub-inspector was attempting to stop a mini truck loaded with sand, when the men inside the vehicle tried to run him over

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested for trying to kill a police sub-inspector who was engaged in a vehicle following suspicions of sand smuggling, in Namakkal district, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Acting on a tip-off about sand smuggling, the Paramathi Velur police, led by sub-inspector T. Kumar (30), conducted vehicle checks on Monday in Anichampalayam. When SI Kumar was trying to stop a mini truck loaded with sand, a gang aboard the vehicle tried to ram into the sub-inspector, but he managed to escaped.

Later, the police gave chase the vehicle and stopped it. The three people who were in the vehicle were identified as A. Manikandan (25), M. Rajalingam (26) and M. Vijayaraj (36), residents of the same locality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered a case and arrested the trio. The police also seized the vehicle and the sand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

police / murder / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US