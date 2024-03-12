Three sand smugglers arrested for trying to run down police officer in Namakkal

March 12, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Namakkal

Three persons were arrested for trying to kill a police sub-inspector who was engaged in a vehicle following suspicions of sand smuggling, in Namakkal district, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Acting on a tip-off about sand smuggling, the Paramathi Velur police, led by sub-inspector T. Kumar (30), conducted vehicle checks on Monday in Anichampalayam. When SI Kumar was trying to stop a mini truck loaded with sand, a gang aboard the vehicle tried to ram into the sub-inspector, but he managed to escaped.

Later, the police gave chase the vehicle and stopped it. The three people who were in the vehicle were identified as A. Manikandan (25), M. Rajalingam (26) and M. Vijayaraj (36), residents of the same locality.

The police registered a case and arrested the trio. The police also seized the vehicle and the sand.

