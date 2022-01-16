Three police personnel placed under suspension in Salem

SALEM

16 January 2022 19:49 IST

Two Sub-Inspectors of Police and a head constable, all part of a special team in Namakkal district, have been placed under suspension following the death of a differently-abled man, who was detained in a theft case recently.

Based on the recommendations of Saroj Kumar Thakur, Superintendent of Police of Namakkal district, Najmal Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem city, who holds additional charge as DIG of police, Salem range, issued orders on January 15 placing SIs A. Chandran (Senthamangalam police station) and Poongodi (Puduchatram station) and head constable Kulandaivel (Tiruchengodu rural station) under suspension with immediate effect. The orders did not explain the charges against them, but said an inquiry was conducted into the “grave charges against them” and the three were placed under suspension from service with immediate effect in public interest.

Kumar of Harur in Dharmapuri was arrested by the police for allegedly stealing 20 sovereign gold jewellery from a shop owner’s house in Senthamangalam. He told the police that five others were also involved. On January 11, the Senthamangalam police arrested Prabakaran, 45, of Adi Dravidar Colony in Karuppur and his wife Hamsala, 40, for their involvement in the case. While Prabakaran was lodged at a sub-jail in Namakkal, his wife was lodged at the Salem Central Prison. On January 12, Prabakaran fell ill and he was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Namakkal and later shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. But, he died later.

Claiming that Prabakaran was beaten while in the custody of Senthamangalam police that led to his death, relatives and members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a road block near the Collectorate on January 13. They demanded registration of a case under the SC/ST Act, 1989, against the police personnel and demanded their arrest. They refused to receive the body and continued their protest.

Salem GH police registered a case under Section 176 CrPC (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) and G. Kalaivani, Judicial Magistrate No. I held inquiries. On Sunday, the order copy placing the three under suspension was shown to the relatives after which they received the body and left the hospital in the morning.