Three held

COIMBATORE

02 July 2021 00:24 IST

The Singanallur police arrested three persons in connection with the robbery of 11.5 sovereign of jewellery from a woman in her residence at SIHS Colony recently.

The police said Dinesh Kumar (23) from New Scheme Road at R.S. Puram, R. Saravanakumar (26) from Chinnavedampatti and Ashok Kumar (28) from NGP Garden at Telungupalayam were arrested late on Wednesday.

According to the police, the three men were part of the seven member group that trespassed into a house at Indira Nagar, SIHS Colony, and robbed S. Manimegalai (38) of the jewellery and four mobile phones. The police were on the lookout for four more persons.

