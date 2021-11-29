Three held for murder attempt on Tasmac supervisor

Coimbatore

29 November 2021 00:18 IST

The Saravanampatti police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of attempting to murder a Tasmac supervisor on the night of November 13.

S. Isakkimuthu (21) of Chinna Mettupalayam, his relatives S. Isakkipandi (23) of Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi and A. Vanupandyan (20) of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli were arrested for attempting to murder V. Chidambaram (44), a native of Pudukkottai who resides at Kasthuribai Street in Ganapathy. The police said that Mr. Chidrambaram, supervisor in a Tasmac outlet at Idikarai, was waylaid by three men when he was returning home on November 13. They demanded him to hand over that day’s collection amount to them. As Mr. Chidambaram said that he had left the cash at the outlet, the three stabbed him before leaving the place with his hand bag and mobile phone.

The Saravanampatti police registered a case under Section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the three from Keeranatham on Sunday.

Man held under POCSO Act

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore west, on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sodomising two minor boys. The police said that the accused was related to the two boys who are studying in Classes IX and XII in a private school.

The man used to visit the boys at their house and take them for outing. The police said that the man showed the boys porn videos and sodomised them on multiple occasions. The man was arrested by Inspector A. Mashutha Begam and her team on Sunday for offences under different Sections of the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced before a judge who remanded him in judicial custody.