Three held, 2.5 kg of ganja seized in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three persons who were in possession of 2.5 kg of ganja, on Friday.

According to the police, during a regular patrol, the Peelamedu police stopped a four-wheeler on suspicion near Goldwins and found two kg of ganja hidden inside the vehicle. The police seized the ganja. The police also blocked a two-wheeler in which an acquaintance of the accused was peddling 500 g of ganja in the same location and seized the contraband.

The arrested were identified as B. Gangaprasad (28) of Bihar, S. Balakrishnan (28) and S. Vijay (20), both native of Neelambur in Coimbatore. The police invoked the sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against them.