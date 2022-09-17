Three held, 2.5 kg of ganja seized in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 17, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three persons who were in possession of 2.5 kg of ganja, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, during a regular patrol, the Peelamedu police stopped a four-wheeler on suspicion near Goldwins and found two kg of ganja hidden inside the vehicle. The police seized the ganja. The police also blocked a two-wheeler in which an acquaintance of the accused was peddling 500 g of ganja in the same location and seized the contraband.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The arrested were identified as B. Gangaprasad (28) of Bihar, S. Balakrishnan (28) and S. Vijay (20), both native of Neelambur in Coimbatore. The police invoked the sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app