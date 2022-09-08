Three detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The City Police invoked provisions of Goondas Act against three persons who were arrested for selling ganja on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, S. Mohanraj alias Unnikrishnan (25) and J. Kajamaideen (22) of Sanniyasigundu were arrested for selling ganja at Gandhi Nagar Burial Ground on August 5, and police seized 1.2 kg of ganja from them.

Likewise, on August 7, the Kitchipalayam police arrested R. Shanmugam (24) of Kalarampatti for selling ganja at Kitchipalayam, and the police seized 1.5 kg of ganja from him. A case was already pending against Shanmugam for selling ganja.

Considering the nature of the crime they were involved, Deputy Commissioner (South), S.P. Lavanya, recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the trio, and on Thursday, the Commissioner issued an order. The order copy was served to the accused persons at Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.