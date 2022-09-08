Three detained under Goondas Act in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 08, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Police invoked provisions of Goondas Act against three persons who were arrested for selling ganja on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, S. Mohanraj alias Unnikrishnan (25) and J. Kajamaideen (22) of Sanniyasigundu were arrested for selling ganja at Gandhi Nagar Burial Ground on August 5, and police seized 1.2 kg of ganja from them.

Likewise, on August 7, the Kitchipalayam police arrested R. Shanmugam (24) of Kalarampatti for selling ganja at Kitchipalayam, and the police seized 1.5 kg of ganja from him. A case was already pending against Shanmugam for selling ganja.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Considering the nature of the crime they were involved, Deputy Commissioner (South), S.P. Lavanya, recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the trio, and on Thursday, the Commissioner issued an order. The order copy was served to the accused persons at Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app