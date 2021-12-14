Three coir units closed down near Pollachi for violations

Coimbatore

14 December 2021 23:49 IST

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Tuesday ordered the closure of three coir pith manufacturing units near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on charges of causing air and water pollution.

Officials said that the three units were functioning in Thimmanguthu village near Pollachi for nearly five years. The waste water from these units caused pollution of groundwater and nearby water bodies and the dust generated during the drying process caused air pollution in the locality.

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal had passed an order on August 25 this year that the TNPCB must initiate action against the three units for non-compliance to the environmental norms, officials said. The coir pith manufacturing units did not take steps to mitigate the pollution following the order, following which TNPCB chairman A. Udhayan ordered the closure and disconnection of power supply to the three units as per the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. On Tuesday, Tangedco disconnected the power supply to the three units, according to the TNPCB officials.

Advertising

Advertising