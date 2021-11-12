Three chain snatchers arrested, 50 sovereigns jewellery recovered

NAMAKKAL

12 November 2021 23:03 IST

The Namakkal District Police arrested three chain snatchers and their accomplices and recovered about 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the accused.

According to the police, repeat offenders Dinesh Kumar, Sasikumar and Karuppusami, who got acquainted while they were in Puzhal prison, planned to indulge in chain snatching across the State once they were released. The trio bought a two-wheeler from Chennai and indulged in chain snatching in various parts of the State and also in Puducherry. Recently, the trio snatched five sovereigns of gold chain from a woman near Pallipalayam and eight sovereigns of gold chain from an elderly woman in Namakkal.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur formed special teams. The police arrested the trio along with seven of their accomplices and the accused were remanded. The police recovered about 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the accused. The jewellery had been produced in court, the police said.

Erode

The Erode district police on Friday arrested a man for attacking a couple and snatching gold chain from the woman near Gobi recently.

According to the police, during vehicle checks near Nanjakoundampalayam on Friday, the police nabbed Srinivasan who was found moving suspiciously. On inquiry, it was found that Srinivasan threatened a couple with knife near Kallipatti. When they tried to escape, he allegedly threw a powder on their face and snatched the woman’s gold chain. Passersby rescued the couple and took them to Gobi government hospital. Srinivasan was remanded to judicial custody.