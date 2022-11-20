Three arrested with ganja, painkiller tablets in Coimbatore

November 20, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested three persons on charges of possessing 1.3 kg of ganja and 2,500 tablets of a painkiller.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Yusuf (24) of MGR Nagar at Podanur, Abdul Rahim (20) of the housing unit at Vellalore and Syed Abuthahir (27) of Mayilkal at Podanur.

The police arrested them with the contraband near a road overbridge at Chettipalayam late on Saturday. The police also seized a two-wheeler used by the trio to carry the contraband.

Haryana native electrocuted

A 45-year-old man from Haryana was electrocuted after he came into contact with a low-lying electric line at Vadakkipalayam near Pollachi.

The deceased has been identified as Khurjid Syed (45), who hailed from Raipur in Haryana.

According to the Vadakkipalayam police, Syed and another person, namely Ajeem, came to Coimbatore district on November 12 to deliver cattle feed. After delivering the consignment, the duo started the return trip on November 17.

As their truck reached Sulakkal, near Vadakkipalayam around 2 p.m., the duo noticed a low-lying electric line on the side of the road. The police said that Syed lifted the line with a wooden pole to prevent it from coming into contact with the truck.

However, the line slipped from the pole and fell on Syed’s back. He was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, before being shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Syed died without responding to treatment on Saturday.