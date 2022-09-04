Three arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold in Salem

The police arrested three persons, including two women, for cheating a jewellery owner with fake gold on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a woman visited the jewellery showroom owned by Arivazhagan at Nachinampatti and ordered for new ornaments in exchange for old ones. The owner verified the gold’s authenticity and found it was original. He asked the woman to pay additional amount for the new jewellery. The woman said she would get back with the additional amount and took away the gold. Later, she returned with money and exchanged the old jewellery with new one. Without verifying the authenticity of the ornaments again, Arivazhagan received the jewellery.

Later in the evening, Arivazhagan checked the jewellery given by the woman and found it was fake. He lodged a complaint with Deevattipatti police. The police verified CCTV footage and identified the woman as G. Radha (37) of Katpadi in Vellore district and her accomplices M. Santhi (40) and her brother Sankar (33) of the same locality. The police arrested the three and remanded them in prison.