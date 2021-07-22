Theni natives held with 44 kg ganja

COIMBATORE

22 July 2021 23:09 IST

The Crime Detection and Prevention Squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons with 44 kg of ganja on Thursday.

T. Chelladhurai (51) and M. Kathiresan (35), both from Uthamapalayam near Thevaram in Theni, were arrested by a team led by Sub-Inspector Dharam Singh Meena, and head constables E. Marimuthu and K. Inbaraj at the Coimbatore Railway Station.

Advertising

Advertising

The duo had arrived at the station on Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Express around 8.15 a.m. The RPF team found the duo carrying two white polythene bags in a suspicious manner. The personnel checked the bags and found that each bag contained 22 kg of ganja.

Mr. Meena said that the two men and the contraband were handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau -CID, Coimbatore for further formalities. The seized ganja was valued at around ₹4.4 lakh.