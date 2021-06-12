The Nilgiris ADSP placed under suspension

Coimbatore

12 June 2021 22:42 IST

The Home Department has placed T. Charles, Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP), Prohibition Enforcement Wing, the Nilgiris, under suspension on Friday as a follow up to an inquiry held against him while working in Erode district.

Sources at the office of the Inspector General of Police (West Zone), said that S.K. Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, issued the order placing Mr. Charles under suspension.

The order was served on the officer through the offices of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, and the Superintendent of Police, the Nilgirs, on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that an inquiry was initiated against Mr. Charles based on a complaint raised by a woman when he was posted in Erode around two years ago.

However, sources claimed ignorance of the nature of the complaint against Mr. Charles.