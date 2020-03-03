Textile processors in Tiruppur hit by hike in prices of dyes and chemicals

COIMBATORE

03 March 2020 17:31 IST

The COVID-19 impact in China has led to problems in the availability of raw materials, and the shortage is leading to a price hike

With China hit by COVID-19, the textile industry in Tiruppur has started feeling the impact. The textile processors in the knitwear town are facing a shortage of dyes and chemicals and the prices are said to be going up.

According to a press release from the Dyers Association of Tiruppur, the segment faces shortage of raw materials for production of reactive dyes and chemicals.

Most of the raw materials needed are purchased from China. There has been no export from that country for the last 40 days because of the virus. The manufacturers of the dyes and chemicals have the raw materials only for the needs of maximum one month. So there is a shortage of dyes and chemicals and prices of these are up by 10 % to 20 %.

The Association pointed out that only cash transactions are happening. It urged the processors to revise their rate cards accordingly. The dyers should carry out job works in the cash and carry system, collect dues, and have stocks of dyes and chemicals, the Association said.