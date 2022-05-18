Tenkasi native arrested for assaulting, locking up wife in lodge

May 18, 2022 21:51 IST

The Ramanathapuram police on Wednesday arrested a man hailing from Tenkasi on charges of assaulting his wife and locking her up in a room of a city lodge late on Tuesday.

The woman made a call to the 100 when she regained consciousness and she was rescued by the police.

The arrested has been identified as Mariselvam (27), a native of Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district. The police said that Mariselvam had come to Coimbatore with his wife aged 21 on Tuesday and they checked into a lodge at Ramanathapuram.

The man, according to the police, assaulted his wife after suspecting her character. The woman became unconscious and the man escaped after locking the room, the police said. The woman, however, regained consciousness after some time and she contacted the police control room.

A police team led by Ramanathapuram inspector S. Senthilkumar rushed to the lodge and rescued her. The police found that the woman was beaten up and she was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Mariselvam was arrested by the police on Wednesday. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.

The woman has alleged that Mariselvam recently killed her newborn by throwing from a train after suspecting the child’s paternity.