Tenant refuses to pay rent, sets fire to beds

Tiruppur

13 July 2020 22:39 IST

A woman set ablaze two beds in her rented house after allegedly refusing to pay rent in Vellakoil here on Sunday.

According to the police, Kayalvizhi began staying in the house from June and had vacated on July 7.

When the house owner demanded the monthly rent, she had allegedly defaulted. She also broke into the house on Sunday and set fire to the beds in the house.

The accused also stole a digital video recorder of the CCTV camera and absconded. The fire was doused and there were no major damages, the police said.

The Vellakoil police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.