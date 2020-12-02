TECA office bearers elected

COIMBATORE

02 December 2020 23:46 IST

S. Ashok, Managing Director of Kismath Engineering Corporation, Cuddalore, has been elected president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association (TECA), for 2020-21.

According to a press release from the Association, the other office-bearers elected are: N. Pradeep, Managing Director of Veni Lakshmi Mills, Coimbatore, and K. Premanathan, Managing Director of Anand Engineering Products, Tiruchi, (vice-presidents), C.B. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director of Blue Mount Castings, Coimbatore (secretary) and Arun Arunachalam, Managing Director of Aruna Alloys, Madurai (treasurer).

