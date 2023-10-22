ADVERTISEMENT

Tea stall owner, employee arrested for pouring water on women in Tiruppur bus stand

October 22, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested the owner and employee of a tea stall at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Central Bus Stand in Tiruppur on charges of creating public nuisance, after a few women alleged that they poured water on them for sitting on the platform in front of the shop.

The Tiruppur south police said stall owner Venkatesh and employee Anilkumar were arrested for offence under Section 75 (penalty for drunkenness or riotous or indecent behaviour in public place) of the Madras City Police Act. Inspector V. Ganesan said they were released on station bail.

The incident happened on October 20. According to the police, Anilkumar poured water on the platform where the women were sitting and the women questioned the act. A video of the argument between one of the women and the owner and employee was widely circulated on social media platforms. The Tiruppur Corporation, which rents out commercial spaces at the bus stand, sealed the tea stall on the same day.

According to the police, the women did not come forward to lodge a complaint. Later, the police registered a case against the duo for creating public nuisance and arrested them on October 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US