Taxi driver found dead in suspicious circumstances in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

09 February 2022 19:03 IST

A taxi driver attached to a city-based cab service was found dead in suspicious circumstances near Thondamuthur on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Sanu, 31, a resident of Vellalore..

A taxi driver, who works for the same cab service, said that Sanu was assigned to pick up a customer from a guest house at Thondamuthur around 8.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Another taxi driver, who knew about the trip, tried to reach Sanu around 10 p.m. But his mobile phone was switched off.

“Sanu’s father contacted other taxi drivers on Wednesday morning informing them that his son did not return on Tuesday night. A few drivers went to Thondamuthur and found Sanu dead near his car,” the taxi driver said.

The Vadavalli have launched an investigation.