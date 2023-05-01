ADVERTISEMENT

TASMAC salesman robbed of outlet’s money amounting to ₹7.38 lakh near Coimbatore

May 01, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The salesman told police that he was carrying the money in a bag, and taking it to his residence on Sunday night, as Monday was bank holiday, when he was robbed at knife-point by three youths; the Alandurai police have registered a case and are investigating

The Hindu Bureau

A salesman of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlet in Pooluvapatti near Coimbatore has claimed that he was robbed of the outlet’s sales money, amounting to ₹7.38 lakh, late on Sunday.

M. Shanmugasundaram (40) of Vadivelampalayam in Alandurai complained to the police on Monday morning that three youths, who came on a two-wheeler, robbed him of the cash when he was riding his scooter to his residence on Sunday night.

According to the complainant, he was carrying the TASMAC outlet’s sales collection amount of ₹7.38 lakh in a bag, to be taken to his residence, as May 1, Monday, was a bank holiday. The complainant told the police that three men, aged between 20 and 25, who came on a motorcycle waylaid his scooter near a bakery on Vadivelampalayam road at 11.30 p.m. They robbed him of the bag containing cash at knife-point and escaped, he told the police.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said that the Alandurai police have registered a case based on the complaint of the salesman, and three special teams have been formed to investigate the alleged robbery.

The investigators were also checking why Mr. Shanmugasundaram took the cash to his residence while staff at other TASMAC outlets kept the collection amounts in chests provided to the shops. . 

