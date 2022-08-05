Coimbatore

Tangedco urges public to be cautious during rainy season

Several parts of the Coimbatore city experienced rain on August 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy
The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE: August 05, 2022 13:55 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 14:10 IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has urged the public to be cautious during rainy season to avoid electrical accidents.

A press release from Tangedco said the public should inform the nearest Tangedco office before cutting tree branches that pass near/on electricity lines. Only Tangedco personnel should attend to complaints in EB posts or transformers, the release said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The public should use electrical materials that have BIS quality marking. They should not stand near electricity junction boxes, electricity lines during rains and should not stand in water stagnated areas in public places. It is advisable to not use electrical appliances during lightning. If there are damaged electrical wires or lines that have cut off the post, the public should inform the Tangedco immediately, the release added further.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
electricity production and distribution
Read more...