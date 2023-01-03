Tangedco gives over 5,000 agri power connections in Coimbatore region

January 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) plans to complete issuing agriculture service connections to a total of 6,788 applications by Pongal in Coimbatore region.

Official sources said the region, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts, would have 6,788 new agri connections under the 50,000 service connections scheme. The Tangedco had met 75.8 % target under the scheme in Coimbatore region, effecting service to 5,145 pending applications. The highest number of connections targeted were in Palladam (2,687) and Udumalpet (1,909) areas. While 77 % of the applications were given connections in the Udumalpet area, 66 % of the applicants received the connection in the Palladam area. In the other areas almost the entire target was met.

The State government provided one lakh free agriculture connections in one year (2021-2022) and aimed to provide 50,000 agri connections during the current financial year across the State.

The total number of agri connections in the region was nearly 2.1 lakhs and of this, almost 12,000 connections were given last financial year and about 7,000 would be given this year. Apart from clearing the pending applications through the 50,000 service connections scheme, agri connections were given for tatkal applications too. The number of pending applications received till 2013 were being cleared across the State through the free power connection schemes and the remaining pending applications were not high, the sources said.