Tamil Nadu Ministers distribute scholarships for women students in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

V. Senthilbalaji handed out ₹1,000 each to 620 students of the TNAU during his visit to the city. He said totally, in the Coimbatore district, 3,596 female students of 199 colleges would benefit from this scheme by the State.

N. Sai CharanR. Aishwaryaa COIMBATOREs
September 05, 2022 17:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji (third right) distributes assistance to a female student of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, in Coimbatore on September 5, along with Collector G. S. Sameeran, MP P. R. Natarajan and varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Geethalakshmi Vellingiri. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji distributed the monthly scholarship assistance to female students at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), in Coimbatore on September 5. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme titled ‘Pudhumai Penn’.

Female students who are in Class VI to XII in government schools or girls who studied from Class VI to VIII in private schools under the Right to Education quota and later shifted to government schools for Class IX-XII, can benefit from this scheme, according to a statement from the School Education Department.

Mr. Balaji handed out ₹1,000 each to 620 students of the TNAU during his visit to the city. He said totally, in the Coimbatore district, 3,596 female students of 199 colleges would benefit from this scheme by the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Member of Parliament P. R. Natarajan, Coimbatore Collector G. S. Sameeran, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, university’s Vice-Chancellor Geethalakshmi Vellingiri and other officials participated in this event.

 Students can upload their applications through http://penkalvi.tn.gov.in. For more details, please contact toll-free number - 14417.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed financial assistance to 609 girl students at ₹73 lakh at DRG hall in Arulpuram. Mr. Saminathan said, as many as 2,104 students from 44 colleges would be benefitted out of the scheme in the current academic year, in the district. Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and other government officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
education
right to education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app