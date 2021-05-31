Supply of vegetables in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI

31 May 2021 22:42 IST

To ensure seamless supply of provisions, vegetables and fruits, the district administration has deployed vegetable and fruit wagons in the district.

According to a release, over 300 vehicles have been deployed daily for the distribution of over 125 tonnes to 150 tonnes of vegetables.

These vehicles have been put out to service to help both farmers, producers and the consumers by the departments of agriculture, and horticulture and through various local bodies, municipalities and department of rural development.

To help consumers

Further, to help consumers and farmers, the administration has released the contact numbers of officials for addressing bottlenecks in supplies.

The following officials may be contacted:

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Dharmapuri on 96552 42451; Assistant Director, Dharmapuri on 63693 89361; Assistant Director, Nallampalli 94432 47427; for Pennagaram 97901 61522;for Palaodde on 96009 04914; for Karimangalam on 96777 95513; for Morappur on 94424 83102; for Harur on 74186 53569; for Paapireddipatti on 80153 45067.