Subsidy for garden kits to encourage people grow vegetables in households

Erode

26 October 2020 23:42 IST

To encourage people set up vegetable garden in their households, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops is providing garden kits with essential items at a subsidised price.

Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that under the Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme (IHDS), people were encouraged to set up their own garden so that vegetable needs of the family were fulfilled.

A package containing coco-peat, organic fertilizers, pesticides, grow-bags and seeds that costs ₹ 890 is provided at a subsidised rate of ₹ 574. A drip irrigation system that costs ₹ 1,120 is provided for a subsidised price of ₹ 800.

Advertising

Advertising

People can contact the Assistant Directors in each taluks in the district to buy the package.

The contact numbers are as follows: Erode 94455-12170, Modakurichi 96266-62333, Kodumudi 96005-69830, Bhavani 99409-43079, Ammapettai 97507-51385, Anthiyur 94427-55132, Perundurai 97906-11101, Chennimalai 97870-45557, Gobichettipalayam 93621-19780, Thookanaickenpalayam 80721-02951, Nambiyur 94867-94383, Sathyamangalam 90959-50500, Bhavani Sagar 98427-28398 and Talavadi 96886-75883.

Details can also be had from the Office of the Joint Director of Horticulture, Thindal Medu, Vidhya Nagar, Erode - 12.