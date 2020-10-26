Subsidy for garden kits to encourage people grow vegetables in households
To encourage people set up vegetable garden in their households, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops is providing garden kits with essential items at a subsidised price.
Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that under the Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme (IHDS), people were encouraged to set up their own garden so that vegetable needs of the family were fulfilled.
A package containing coco-peat, organic fertilizers, pesticides, grow-bags and seeds that costs ₹ 890 is provided at a subsidised rate of ₹ 574. A drip irrigation system that costs ₹ 1,120 is provided for a subsidised price of ₹ 800.
People can contact the Assistant Directors in each taluks in the district to buy the package.
The contact numbers are as follows: Erode 94455-12170, Modakurichi 96266-62333, Kodumudi 96005-69830, Bhavani 99409-43079, Ammapettai 97507-51385, Anthiyur 94427-55132, Perundurai 97906-11101, Chennimalai 97870-45557, Gobichettipalayam 93621-19780, Thookanaickenpalayam 80721-02951, Nambiyur 94867-94383, Sathyamangalam 90959-50500, Bhavani Sagar 98427-28398 and Talavadi 96886-75883.
Details can also be had from the Office of the Joint Director of Horticulture, Thindal Medu, Vidhya Nagar, Erode - 12.