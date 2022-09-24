Sub-Inspector suspended on graft charges in Salem

M. Sabari Salem
September 24, 2022 17:48 IST

A Sub-Inspector with the Salem City Police was placed under suspension on Saturday for allegedly accepting bribe in exchange for allowing the sale of gutkha.

Recently, the Kondalampatti police arrested a few persons in connection with gutkha sales. While the police were inquiring them, one of the accused claimed that he was paying Sub-Inspector C. Bharathiraja (38) ₹ 40,000 a month. Following this, Assistant Commissioner Anandhi inquired and submitted a report to the City Police Commissioner, Najmul Hoda. Based on the report, the Commissioner issued a suspension order to Bharathiraja on Saturday.

