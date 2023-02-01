Students flock to The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair in Coimbatore

February 01, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

India has the highest growth potential in the 21st century because of its human resources potential, and many countries want to invest here, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap here on Wednesday.

After inaugurating the 19th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair at Taj Vivanta, Mr. Prathap said, “the strength of our country lies in the human resources potential as India has the largest number of people in the working age population that ranges between 15 and 64 years. We have to utilise this positive demographic dividend for the growth of India in the next two decades, as many countries are investing here.”

Despite being a country with huge diversity, India stands united and strong even after 75 years of Independence, falsifying the claims of the British Viceroy, who once said the country would not stay together even for five years, he said and appealed to the students to avoid brain drain and come back to serve India after studying abroad.

Sharing his association of over two decades of reading The Hindu, he said the newspaper had been a huge resource while preparing for the Union Public Service Commission exams and improving English vocabulary.

The Commissioner also visited the stalls and interacted with the students from various educational institutions in the district. Yuvish Singh, Senior Associate - Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing, spoke about the options available for financing education abroad.

Senthil Kumar Vinayagam of Learners Cortex and Magoosh spoke about various universities and courses available in the USA. State Bank of India, British Council, Manipal University, PSG Institutions, and Union Bank are among the others, who participated in the fair.

The event is presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex and Magoosh. SBI and Kumaraguru College of Technology are the regional banking and venue partners respectively. The second day of the fair will be held at Kumaraguru College of Technology and will begin at 10 a.m.