Streets wear a deserted as restrictions come into force in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts

SALEM/NAMAKKAL/ERODE

06 May 2021 22:34 IST

The usually busy streets in Salem an Namakkal looked deserted and vehicle movement was minimal after noon, with the new set of COVID-19 restrictions coming into force.

As part of the restrictions only shops selling essential items were allowed to open for business and hotels restricted their service to takeaways. Though the government had permitted the operating of grocery stores till noon, many remained closed since morning as the business period was restricted to a few hours.

People resorted to panic buying and crowds were noticed at uzhavar santhais and the Bazaar areas in Salem. Shops in the Shevapet market, a major market for groceries, downed shutters by noon and traders made efforts to ensure customers followed COVID-19 protocols. People were advised to wear mask and maintain physical distance.

While buses were allowed to operate only at 50% capacity, a few of them were seen breaching this restriction.

No crowding of Tasmac outlets was noticed though their timings were restricted. Tea shops restricted operations to takeaways. Government offices operated with 50% capacity. Police personnel were deployed at Salem GH to restrict the number of visitors. Salem City police said they had warned shops of sealing or fines if they functioned beyond the permitted time. Namakkal police stopped motorists at 27 places and advised them to wear masks.

In Erode, all shops were closed while vehicular movement was limited after the fresh restrictions came into force.

All the textile shops in Eswaran Kovil Street, Kongalamman Kovil Street and the daily shops in the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) were closed right from the morning. By noon, all the vegetable and fruit shops, the shops in Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, provision and grocery and tea shops in the market areas were closed, with police personnel ensuring that the shops were closed on time and the staff left. Since big format textile showrooms on R.K.V. Road were closed from April 26, vehicle movement on the roads was very less.

Fuel outlets, medical shops and hospitals continued to function without any restrictions. Since Tasmac shops functioned from 8 a.m. to noon, customers waited in a queue to purchase liquor.