Stray dogs rummage through garbage on ESI Hospital campus in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

17 June 2021 22:13 IST

The administration of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, on Thursday cleared garbage strewn on its premises after photos and a video of stray dogs rummaging through the waste circulated through social media.

The photos and the video showed stray dogs rummaging through the garbage late on Wednesday.

The garbage, which the hospital administration claimed as general waste, was cleared on Thursday and photos of the cleaned area were shared with press persons.

Hospital’s Dean M. Raveendran said that remedial measures will be taken on the issue.

Though the hospital administration contacted the Coimbatore Corporation, it was told that the civic body stopped catching stray dogs.

A person attached to the common treatment facility which manages biomedical waste generated at the hospital, including those from COVID-19 wards, said that it was clearing medical waste on a daily basis.

Pradeep Prabakaran, honorary District Animal Welfare Officer, Animal Welfare Board of India, said that the hospital administration contacted him on Thursday on the issue.

“The dogs generally rummage through garbage for food. The campus will be inspected on Friday to check what could be done to solve the issue,” he said.