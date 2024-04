April 12, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Namakkal

A stray dog bit 11 people, including a child, near Rasipuram on Thursday. On Thursday morning, at Goundampalayam near Rasipuram, a stray dog began biting people in the locality, including a child named Lenin (2). Local residents chased the dog away and admitted the injured to Rasipuram Government Hospital and some others to private hospitals. The child, Lenin, is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

