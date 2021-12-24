‘Stop RSS training programme in college’

Coimbatore

24 December 2021 23:17 IST

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam has petitioned the district administration to stop an alleged RSS training camp on the premises of a private college in the city.

In the petition submitted here on Friday, the outfit’s general secretary Ku. Ramakrishnan said that by holding a training programme for girls aged over 13, the RSS’ affiliate Rashtriya Sevika Samiti was trying to create communal unrest in Coimbatore.

