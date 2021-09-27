Stay indoors till tiger is captured, Collector tells residents

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 September 2021 00:25 IST

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, has urged residents staying near Devan Estate in Gudalur to stay indoors till the tiger that killed a man, a few days ago, was captured by the Forest Department.

Ms. Divya, who visited the family members of the deceased as well as local residents, spoke to the press after her visit. The Collector said that the animal was proving to be difficult to track as it was staying hidden due to high footfall of people in the area. As a result, she urged the residents to stay indoors and said that arrangements had been made with the local panchayat to deliver provisions to the people’s homes till the animal was captured.

Ms. Divya also said that people had been asked not to go to work in the estate and that bus services to the area had been temporarily suspended.