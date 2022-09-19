Statue of former Chief Minister Kamaraj unveiled in Tiruppur college

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu (second left), Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (third left), and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj (right) after unveiling the statue of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj at Muthur in Tiruppur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the occasion of the silver jubilee year of Karuppannan Mariappan College, near Muthur, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the event, Mr. Appavu told the reporters that the Justice Party had laid the foundation for the noon meal scheme in a school at Thousand Lights, Chennai in 1921. The British government stopped it by citing resource crunch. After that, it was Kamaraj, who launched the noon meal scheme throughout the State in 1956.

“On the same lines, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has launched the breakfast scheme through which lakhs of students will be benefitted. The government has plans to implement the scheme in all the schools,” he said.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj were present

ADVERTISEMENT

IT review meeting

Later, the IT Minister held a review meeting of information technology and digital services at the Collectorate.

Mr. Thangaraj said, “the government has set department-level goals. The IT department has undergone a paradigm shift to improve people-centric governance by offering services online.”

He also said that 300 more government services will be made online this year. By providing online services, the government can save money spent on paper, as nearly 31 tonnes of paper was used in the district every year by various government offices.

He added that steps are being taken to make the e-office platform available at the village level.

Collector S. Vineeth and officials were present during the review meeting.