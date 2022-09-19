Statue of former Chief Minister Kamaraj unveiled in Tiruppur college

Government has plans to implement breakfast scheme in all the schools, says Assembly Speaker

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 19, 2022 18:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu (second left), Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (third left), and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj (right) after unveiling the statue of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj at Muthur in Tiruppur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the occasion of the silver jubilee year of Karuppannan Mariappan College, near Muthur, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the event, Mr. Appavu told the reporters that the Justice Party had laid the foundation for the noon meal scheme in a school at Thousand Lights, Chennai in 1921. The British government stopped it by citing resource crunch. After that, it was Kamaraj, who launched the noon meal scheme throughout the State in 1956.

“On the same lines, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has launched the breakfast scheme through which lakhs of students will be benefitted. The government has plans to implement the scheme in all the schools,” he said.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj were present

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

IT review meeting

Later, the IT Minister held a review meeting of information technology and digital services at the Collectorate.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Thangaraj said, “the government has set department-level goals. The IT department has undergone a paradigm shift to improve people-centric governance by offering services online.”

He also said that 300 more government services will be made online this year. By providing online services, the government can save money spent on paper, as nearly 31 tonnes of paper was used in the district every year by various government offices.

He added that steps are being taken to make the e-office platform available at the village level.

Collector S. Vineeth and officials were present during the review meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app