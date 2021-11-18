State government told to pay compensation to wife of slain prisoner

Coimbatore

18 November 2021 00:19 IST

The remand prisoner was murdered by another inmate in Coimbatore Central Prison

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the State government to pay ₹ 5 lakh as compensation to the wife of a remand prisoner who was murdered by another inmate in Coimbatore Central Prison in 2018.

The SHRC, on Wednesday, ordered the State government to pay the compensation to Thangam Karunya, wife of Ramesh from Podanur, within one month.

Ramesh, who was remanded in judicial custody in connection with a case, was murdered by remand prisoner M. Vijay on June 5, 2018. An investigation was held on the murder and the SHRC received a report on September 5, 2021.

The Commission took the view that the life of the prisoner Ramesh could not be protected by the jail authorities. It was the duty of the State to protect the life of the prisoners inside the prison and the prison officials failed to do so. Therefore, the State was vicariously liable for the death of prisoner Ramesh for the violation of his human rights, said a release.