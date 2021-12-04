SSI caught red-handed while taking bribe

NAMAKKAL

04 December 2021 23:56 IST

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught a Special Sub-Inspector red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 from a person here.

Kidnapping case

According to official sources, Shanmugham, an SSI with Velagoundampatti police station, allegedly demanded ₹10,000 from Selvakumar in Manathi here to remove his name from the charge-sheet in a kidnapping case registered last year.

Selvakumar alerted the DVAC officials. On Saturday, Selvakumar paid ₹10,000 to Shanmugham and the DVAC sleuths caught the SSI red-handed. Vigilance officials are investigating.

