CoimbatoreTiruppur 25 October 2020 01:08 IST
Sri Lankan national held in Kangeyam
Updated: 25 October 2020 01:09 IST
The Erode ‘Q’ Branch police arrested a Sri Lankan national in Kangeyam, Tiruppur, on Saturday on charges of not possessing a passport. Sharma alias Thasikumar (36) was from Kilinochchi and was staying in Kangeyam for nearly four days. Details such as purpose of visit or how he reached Kangeyam were not immediately clear, according to sources. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.
