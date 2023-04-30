ADVERTISEMENT

Spotted deer knocked down by train near Coimbatore

April 30, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A male spotted deer that was knocked down by a train near Ravathur in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A spotted deer was killed after being knocked down by a train near Ravathur, between Irugur and Sulur stations, in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The Forest Department said the adult male deer was found dead near a railway underpass, almost 30 km from the nearest reserve forest.

Residents from the locality said the accident took place when two deer were crossing the railway track. While one of them was hit by the train, the other escaped. Staff from the Coimbatore forest range rushed to the spot and took the carcass for post-mortem examination.

Farmers from Ravathur said several spotted deer lived in vacant lands and agricultural lands in the locality and damaged crops.

According to the Forest Department, population increase and other factors have forced spotted deer to move from protected areas to different parts of the district, mainly through the banks of River Noyyal.

