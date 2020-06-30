Speeding truck kills police constable in Kangeyam

Tiruppur

30 June 2020 14:41 IST

The constable was attempting to stop the truck when it hit his bike, killing him on the spot

A speeding container truck fatally ran over a police constable while he attempted to stop it near Thittuparai check-post in Kangeyam, Tiruppur district in the late hours, on Monday.

Police said that T. Prabu, 25, a constable from the Armed Reserve, and Loganathan, head constable from Kangeyam police station, were posted at the check-post on Monday. They received information in the night that a container truck from Erode district did not stop at any check-posts and was heading towards Tiruppur district.

At around 11 p.m., the speeding truck damaged the check-post at Thittuparai in Kangeyam, and sped away. “The public asked for help [to stop the truck] because it was going berserk,” said the District Superintendent of Police, Disha Mittal. Prabu chased the truck on his two-wheeler and attempted to stop the driver. However, the truck hit the two-wheeler without stopping, killing the constable on the spot.

Following this incident, a police team managed to chase the speeding truck down. “The truck was empty and no contraband was found inside,” Ms. Mittal told The Hindu. The truck driver Baskaran, 40, was secured on Monday night. The speeding truck narrowly avoided a crash at a fuel station in Erode district en route to Kangeyam, which could have resulted in a major blast, the SP noted.

Kangeyam police registered a case against the truck driver under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations, including efforts to ascertain whether he was inebriated while driving recklessly, are under way.