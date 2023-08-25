ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains to be operated to Kollam, Bengaluru ahead of Onam festival

August 25, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Salem

A number of special trains have been announced ahead of the festivities

The Hindu Bureau

Special trains are to be operated between Secunderabad-Kollam, SMVT Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central, and Kacheguda-Kollam to cater to the extra rush of traffic in view of the Onam festival.

The Secunderabad-Kollam special train (train no. 07121) will leave Secunderabad at 4.35 p.m. on Sunday (August 27) to reach Kollam at 11.20 p.m. the next day.

The Kollam-Secunderabad special train (train no. 07122) will leave Kollam at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (August 29) to reach Secunderabad at 12.30 a.m. on August 31.

The Kacheguda-Kollam special train (train no. 07044) will leave Kacheguda at 5.30 p.m. on August 28 to reach Kollam at 11.20 p.m. the next day.

The Kollam-Kacheguda special train (train no. 07045) will leave Kollam at 7 p.m. on August 30 to reach Kacheguda at 12.30 a.m. on September 1.

The SMVT Bengaluru-Mangalore Central special train (train no. 06569) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 4.35 p.m. on August 28 to reach Mangalore Central at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

The Mangalore Central-SMVT Bengaluru special train (train no. 06570) will leave Mangalore Central at 8.05 p.m. on August 29 to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11.45 a.m. the next day.

A special train will also be operated between SMVT Bengaluru and Tiruchchirappalli Junction. The Tiruchchirappalli Junction-SMVT Bengaluru special train (train no. 06578) will leave Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 4.45 a.m. on Saturday (August 26) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12 p.m. the same day. The train will reach Karur at 5.48 a.m., Namakkal at 6.14 a.m., and Salem at 7.15 a.m.

CONNECT WITH US