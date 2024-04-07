ADVERTISEMENT

Special teams formed to nab culprits who stole 2.8 kg of gold jewellery from train passenger in Salem

April 07, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams were formed to nab the culprits who stole 2.8 kg of gold jewellery from a passenger on a running train.

Kikshan (47), a goldsmith residing in Thrissur district of Kerala, received an order from a jeweller in Chennai. With 2.8 kg of jewellery, he headed to Chennai from Thrissur by train on March 26. He dozed off when the train reached Erode at night. When he woke up near Salem Junction, he found his bag missing. He lodged a complaint with the Salem Railway police. The police registered a case and verified the CCTV footage in Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Thrissur railway stations to identify the culprits. Three special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

