Special drive to vaccinate corpn. school teachers launched in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

16 June 2021 23:43 IST

Around 500 teachers identified for the jab

Around 150 Coimbatore Corporation school teachers took their first dose of vaccine on Wednesday in a special drive the civic body had organised.

According to sources, the health wing of the Corporation in association with the education wing had organised the drive for the teachers who did not come under the frontline worker category during the recently concluded Assembly election and had not taken the first shot of vaccine, thus far.

The education wing had identified around 500 such teachers and had asked them to take their first vaccine. The Corporation had around 1,500 teachers on its rolls.

Advertising

Advertising

At the end of the vaccination drive on Wednesday afternoon, only around 150 teachers had taken the first dose.

Many left after learning that the vaccine offered was one of the two varieties that had been in short supply thus far.

They feared that if they took that vaccine they would have to run around for the second dose. They had asked for the vaccine that was widely available, the sources said.