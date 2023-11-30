ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps for CM’s comprehensive health insurance in Krishnagiri

November 30, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI:

P.V. Srividya

Special registration camps for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive medical insurance scheme will be organised here on December 2. The special camps are proposed to be conducted in three locations; in Mallapadi panchayat union primary school in Bargur; in government boys higher secondary school in Pochampalli; and in Kottaimariamman temple grounds, Ram Nagar, in Hosur. The special camps are being organised to mark the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.  Collector K. M. Sarayu has urged all those eligible for inclusion yet left out of coverage under the scheme to participate in the camp and register their names.

