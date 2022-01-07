CoimbatoreNamakkal 07 January 2022 16:42 IST
Special camp to provide smart cards for transgenders in Namakkal
Updated: 07 January 2022 16:42 IST
A special camp to provide smart cards for transgenders will be held at the respective taluk civil supplies office here on Saturday. A press release said that transgenders who were yet to receive new smart cards can apply for it with documents such as Aadhaar card, transgender identity card, a proof for place of residence and a photograph.
