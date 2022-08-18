Southern Railway officials inspect Podanur S&T workshop

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 18, 2022 20:10 IST

A panel of Southern Railway officials inspected the signal and telecommunications training (S&T) centre and commissioned a CCTV system at Podanur on Thursday.

Southern Railway General Manager B.G. Mallya, Principal Chief S&T Engineer S. Selvadurai, Chief S&T Workshop Manager P.V Murali Krishna along with officials inspected various products manufactured by the workshop such as LED signal, Digital Voice Announcement System (DVAS), SMS alert system, CR Test Kit, timers etc. After inspection, they commissioned the IP-based camera system to improve the safety of women.

The GM also authorised a 60KW-capacity Grid Solar Power Plant in addition to the existing 30KW for the workshop.

