Southern Railway extends Sabari special train till Kollam

November 16, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly special trains between Vijayapura and Kottayam have been extended till Kollam junction, Southern Railway Palakkad Division, said in a press release.

The Vijayapura - Kollam Weekly special train (07385) will leave Vijayapura at 11 p.m. from November 21, 2022 to January 16, 2023 on Mondays to reach Kollam at 4.45 a.m. on Wednesdays. The train will arrive at Coimbatore junction at 8.07 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Kollam - Vijayapura weekly special train (07386) will leave Kollam on Wednesdays from November 23, 2022 to January 18, 2023 at 10. 45 a.m. The train will reach Coimbatore at 7.37 p.m and will reach Vijayapura on Thursdays at 6.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescheduling of train services

To facilitate the engineering work in Vanjipalayam - Tiruppur section, the following trains are rescheduled. Alappuzha - Dhanbad daily express (13352) scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 9 a.m. and Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru Intercity Daily Superfast (12678) will leave Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m. instead of 9.10 a.m., on November 17 and December 1. The Tiruchirappalli junction to Palakkad town unreserved express (16843) will leave Tiruchurapalli at 3.30 p.m. instead of 1 p.m, on November 18 and 25 and December 2 and 3, the release said.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US