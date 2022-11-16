Southern Railway extends Sabari special train till Kollam

November 16, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The weekly special trains between Vijayapura and Kottayam have been extended till Kollam junction, Southern Railway Palakkad Division, said in a press release.

The Vijayapura - Kollam Weekly special train (07385) will leave Vijayapura at 11 p.m. from November 21, 2022 to January 16, 2023 on Mondays to reach Kollam at 4.45 a.m. on Wednesdays. The train will arrive at Coimbatore junction at 8.07 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Kollam - Vijayapura weekly special train (07386) will leave Kollam on Wednesdays from November 23, 2022 to January 18, 2023 at 10. 45 a.m. The train will reach Coimbatore at 7.37 p.m and will reach Vijayapura on Thursdays at 6.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescheduling of train services

To facilitate the engineering work in Vanjipalayam - Tiruppur section, the following trains are rescheduled. Alappuzha - Dhanbad daily express (13352) scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 9 a.m. and Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru Intercity Daily Superfast (12678) will leave Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m. instead of 9.10 a.m., on November 17 and December 1. The Tiruchirappalli junction to Palakkad town unreserved express (16843) will leave Tiruchurapalli at 3.30 p.m. instead of 1 p.m, on November 18 and 25 and December 2 and 3, the release said.

Trending