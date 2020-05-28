‘Smart bin’ unveiled in Tiruppur

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspecting the IoT-enabled smart bin at a private hospital in Tiruppur on Thursday.

28 May 2020 22:35 IST

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan unveiled a garbage bin powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technology at a private hospital in Tiruppur on Thursday.

The IoT-enabled ‘smart bin’ was set up at the hospital on Cotton Mills Road by the Tiruppur Chapter of Young Indians (YI) , the youth wing of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with Tiruppur Corporation.

The bin has a camera and a sensor, Chetan Gandhi, Chair of Tiruppur Chapter of Young Indians (YI), said. This set-up will detect the amount of garbage and will alert the concerned person through a mobile application if the bin is full. The Corporation can save time by sending their workers only to those particular bins that are full for waste collection through the implementation of these smart bins, Mr. Gandhi said.

“We are initially planning to have this in 20 hospitals,” he said. Details regarding cost per unit and expansion of these bins across the city will be discussed in an upcoming meeting with the officials of Tiruppur Corporation, according to Mr. Gandhi.

N. Boopathy, City Health Officer, said that the project is only at an initial stage and that the bins are yet to be placed in the other hospitals. “After the trial run, perhaps we can expand this to commercial areas in the city,” he said.