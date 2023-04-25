Skeletal remains of juvenile elephant found in forest near Coimbatore 

April 25, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The skeletal remains of a male juvenile elephant, were found scattered near a stream in the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Monday.

Forest Department staff spotted the skeletal remains at Rathapparai in the Devarayapuram beat of the Boluvampatti Block III reserve forest, during a patrol on Monday evening. Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar conducted the post-mortem examination of the remains on Tuesday.

Dr. Sukumar said that the elephant, aged around five to six, could have died three months ago. Bones and the skull of the elephant were found scattered at the site. The tusks of the elephant were intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veterinarian could not ascertain the cause the death of the elephant, due to the complete decomposition of the carcass.