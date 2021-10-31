Skeletal remains found

Coimbatore

31 October 2021 00:29 IST

The Madukkarai police on Saturday launched an inquiry into the skeletal remains of a man found near Marappalam in Coimbatore district.

Police sources said the remains were buried near a police checkpost at Marappalam and were discovered by the residents, who alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the skeletal remains belonged to a man of around 30 years of age.

However, the identity of the deceased and cause of death remains to be ascertained, according to the sources.

The Madukkarai police sent samples of the skeletal remains for forensic analysis and further investigations are on.

Unaccounted cash seized in Tiruppur

As part of a State-wide search at offices of government departments ahead of Deepavali, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday seized over ₹ 1 lakh of unaccounted cash from the Integrated Sub-Registrar Office at Neruperichal on the outskirts of Tiruppur.

Sources said the DVAC sleuths commenced the surprise check on Friday evening and seized the cash from an official. Further investigations are on.