Six mobile vehicles selling vegetables to hit the road in Salem

August 11, 2022 18:31 IST

Soon six vehicles will sell vegetables and fruits under the mobile uzhavar sandhai scheme in Salem.

In Salem district, there are 11 uzhavar sandhais, including at Suramangalam, Ammapet, Dadagapatti, Attur, Attaiyampatti, Mettur, Hasthampatti, Elampillai, Thammampatti, Jalakandapuram, and Edappadi. Farmers sell their products, such as vegetables, fruits, and spinach, etc., at an affordable rate to the public. Of the 11 uzhavar sandhais, four are functioning in Salem Corporation limit.

During the COVID-19 pandemic period (2020-2021), the government took various steps to prevent people from gathering at large in a place. To avoid people coming to vegetable markets, mobile vehicles were permitted to sell vegetables across the State. Through this, people were able to buy vegetables at their doorsteps.

“Following its success, the State government decided to officially allow vehicles to sell vegetables under the mobile uzhavar sandhai scheme.” For the scheme, the State government selected five corporations, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchi, and Salem. A total of 30 vehicles (six mobile vehicles for each corporation) will sell the vegetables.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was scheduled to inaugurate the service on Friday (August 12). But due to administrative reasons, the programme was postponed, , an Agriculture Department official told The Hindu.

“A subsidy of 40% or ₹2 lakh (which is low) is given to selected beneficiaries to purchase the mobile vehicles (four-wheelers). In Salem, six beneficiaries have been selected under tthe scheme,” Salem District Collector S. Karmegam said.

Vegetables and fruits worth ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh are sold per day through the farmers’ market benefitting 50,000 to 60,000 consumers per day.