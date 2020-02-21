Six held for murder

ERODE

21 February 2020 23:19 IST

The police on Friday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old textile worker here.

According to police, T. Elamurugan of Mohan Kumaramangalam Street in Surampatti was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

Next day, his son E. Udayakumar (29) lodged a complaint with the Erode Town Police Station alleging that the company manager and five others were responsible for his father’s death. The police registered a case under 174 CrPC and sent the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased staged a road block outside the District Headquarters and Hospital demanding the arrest of the accused. Since the protest affected vehicle flow on E.V.N. Road, the police arrested 25 persons, including eight women, and released them on station bail.

The autopsy, done on Thursday, confirmed assault. On Friday, the police arrested J. Santhosh (33) of Chinna Sadayampalayam, S. Mathivanan (44), N. Yogaraj (24), C. Vivek (25), C. Vignesh (24) and S. Karthi (22), all from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, in connection with the murder. They were produced in the court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.